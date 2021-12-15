Veteran’s Resource Center now offers on-site counseling and assessments to veterans and their families

Who's Hiring?
KFDA News at Six
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Veteran’s Resource Center now offers on-site counseling to veterans and their loved ones.

Veterans who previously wanted to use these services had to go to the main Family Support Services center to receive help.

Now they don’t have to leave the resource center to receive these services.

“You know it was kind of a wait because family support services counselors are same as the VA,” said Randy Willmon, navigator at the Veteran’s Resource Center. “They’re operating at over capacity trying to fulfill all these needs.”

To provide immediate help to veterans before they stop looking for services, the center received a $300,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to hire a counselor.

“I’m able to provide individual, family, couple counseling, counseling for their children just whatever their needs are at that time so that they don’t have to go anywhere else, they can just get it immediately in,” said Ashli Andrews, counselor at the Veteran’s Resource Center.

Andrews, coming from a military family and married to a marine, hopes to decrease the suicide rate in veterans by providing these services.

“Being apart of this movement away from that where they feel like they can be open and honest and reach out for that help without any judgement or any fear, I think that’s just one of the best things because they’re so deserving,” said Andrews.

With the Veterans Resource Center receiving this grant, veterans and their loved ones can receive help at no cost.

To set up an appointment, you can call (806) 342-2540.

