Verdure presents March of Dimes with $42,957 donation
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Verdure will present the March of Dimes with a check for $42,957 on December 15.
The presentation will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Verdure.
Verdure has raised funds for the past several years to support March of Dimes.
According to a news release, these funds will go directly to help mothers and babies in our community.
