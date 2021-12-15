Verdure presents March of Dimes with $42,957 donation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Verdure will present the March of Dimes with a check for $42,957 on December 15.

The presentation will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Verdure.

Verdure has raised funds for the past several years to support March of Dimes.

According to a news release, these funds will go directly to help mothers and babies in our community.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.