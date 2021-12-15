Strong winds causing power outages around the Tx Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Strong winds across the area are causing power outages around the Texas Panhandle.

As of 8:45 a.m., 1,673 people were impacted by a power outage affecting Groom, Pampa, Panhandle, Borger, Fritch and White Deer.

The Xcel Outage Map says power has been restored in that area just before 10:00 a.m.

Xcel Energy says the company has increased staffing levels and put operational plans in place to respond to outages that may occur due to the high winds.

If you would like to report a power outage, call 1-800-895-1999.

