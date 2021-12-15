Randall County officials search for man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a man wanted for bond surrender on an enhanced charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
Randall County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Kenneth Ray Holbert Sr.
Anyone with information on Holbert’s location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 for a chance at a cash reward.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.