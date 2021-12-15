Randall County officials search for man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a man wanted for bond surrender on an enhanced charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Kenneth Ray Holbert Sr.

Anyone with information on Holbert’s location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 for a chance at a cash reward.

