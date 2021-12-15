Who's Hiring?
Randall County officials search for man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Kenneth Ray Holbert Sr.
Kenneth Ray Holbert Sr.(RCSO)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials are searching for a man wanted for bond surrender on an enhanced charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Kenneth Ray Holbert Sr.

Anyone with information on Holbert’s location are asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 for a chance at a cash reward.

The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Kenneth Ray Holbert, Sr. He is wanted For Felony: Bond Surrender on Agg....

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

