HODGETOWN to host Christmas in the Sky fireworks event

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles and HODGETOWN, along with the Fairly Group and Occunet, are hosting Christmas in the Sky, a holiday themed fireworks show on Friday, December 17.

The gates will open at 6:15 p.m. and the fireworks show will start at 7:00 p0.m.

The free event will also include milk and cookies, hot chocolate, Christmas carolers and a special appearance from Santa.

“What a better way to celebrate Christmas than to light up the sky together, in celebration of the gift of Christmas,” said Alex Fairly, CEO of Fairly Group. “This show will be visible from miles away - as was the star of Christmas. So, whether you’re at HODGETOWN sipping hot chocolate with us, or elsewhere in Amarillo, we hope you’ll join us.”

“We are beyond excited to partner with the Fairly Group and Occunet to create this magical holiday event for our community,” said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. “HODGETOWN provides the perfect setting in the heart of downtown Amarillo for our community to gather during this special time of year while making lasting memories with their families. We are so grateful to Fairly Group and Occunet for providing this amazing gift to our community.”

The Northside Toy Drive will also be in attendance to collect presents to help spread cheer to kids in Amarillo this holiday season.

