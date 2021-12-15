High winds and low visibility causing road closures and wrecks across the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Low visibility due to the high winds is causing road closures and wrecks in the area.

According to TxDOT, US 87 is closed between Hartley and Dalhart due to zero visibility and multiple accidents.

Drivers will need to find alternate routes or stay home if possible.

US 287 North out of Stratford is also closed.

Colorado and Oklahoma have closed US 287 and also US 54 east out of Stratford due to blowing dirt and low visibility.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says high winds have caused an RV to blow over on Highway 64/87.

