FIRST ALERT: High winds and critical fire danger today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A First Alert Day continues due to the impacts of powerful and destructive winds in our area today.

Winds continue to blow from the WSW at 35 to 55 mph with gusts of 65 to 80 mph. The entire region is under high wind warnings and wind advisories.

Wednesday First Alert Day (KFDA)

These winds are expected to remain potent through 5:00 p.m. and then quickly diminish starting this evening.

So far today we have experienced blowing dust, overturned trucks, some power outages, and several wildfires are in progress.

Travel will continue to be difficult especially for trucks and high profile vehicles until the winds die down. Visibility may be greatly reduced in the blowing dust and tumbleweeds

With wildfires in progress, make sure to listen for fire related bulletins and have an evacuation plan in place should a wildfire threaten your town.

We encourage people to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for updates as the weather event takes shape.

