First Alert Day: Extreme Winds and Fire Danger

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A First Alert Day has been issued for today due to the threat of extreme wind gusts and fire danger. Winds between 10am - 5pm will be sustained from the WSW at 35-60mph with gusts of 65-80. Travel will be difficult today, especially on E-W highways. High profile vehicles need to be extra cautious or better yet avoid travel. The entire region is under High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories.

Due to the extreme winds, dry conditions, and very low humidity, the fire danger is as high as it can get in the extremely critical category. The risk for potentially life-threatening wildfire danger is there so we recommend that you do everything possible to prevent the initiation wildfires including proper disposal of cigarettes, cancelling work that uses flames or causes sparks, and pulling off the road into tall dead grass. You’ll also want to make sure all outdoor objects including Christmas decorations are secured so that they don’t blow into people, buildings, or nearby windows. Make sure you keep it on News Channel 10 and stay safe friends.

High Wind Prep (KFDA)

