Evacuations underway for Guymon, Moore County and Skellytown residents due to wildfires
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the high winds continue through the area, fires have been reported in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.
Parker Creek Fire in Oldham, Hartley and Moore counties
The Parker Creek Fire currently impacts Oldham, Hartley and Moore counties.
Moore County Emergency Management says residents near South County Line Road and West Road X need to evacuate due to the wildfire.
The Parker Creek Fire is estimated to be 2,500 acres and is 5 percent contained.
US 354 in Oldham County is closed due to the fire.
TxDOT says SH 354 eastbound is also closed due to a fire in Hartley County.
Texas County, Oklahoma
Texas County Emergency Management says crews are working to contain a fire.
The Guymon Police Department says residents on the northwest side of town need to evacuate. The fire is moving towards the northwest area of Guymon.
Evacuees can go to the Texas County Activity Center, Victory Center at NW 5th and North Quinn and Connection Church at 1901 North Lelia.
Corsino Fire in Potter County
A fire in Potter County, just south of the Moore County line is now contained.
The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to assist with this fire, called the Corsino Fire.
The fire is an estimated 35 acres and now 100 percent contained.
Multiple fires in Gray County
There are multiple fires in the south part of Pampa.
The City of Pampa says six homes and two other structures are involved in the fire.
There are no injuries at this time.
The city says several people have been asked to leave their homes that are near the fires as a precaution. An official evacuation has not been ordered at this time.
Lefors and Hoover are assisting the Pampa Fire Department. Groom and Mobeetie are in route.
North 207 Fire in Carson County
The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to assist with a fire in Carson County.
The fire is south of Borger on 207.
The fire is an estimated 1,500 acres and zero percent contained.
City of Borger
The fire in the the city limit area of Wilkson and Alpine is now contained.
Crews will remain in the area.
