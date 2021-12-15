Evacuations underway for Guymon, Moore County and Skellytown residents due to wildfires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the high winds continue through the area, fires have been reported in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

Parker Creek Fire in Oldham, Hartley and Moore counties

The Parker Creek Fire currently impacts Oldham, Hartley and Moore counties.

Moore County Emergency Management says residents near South County Line Road and West Road X need to evacuate due to the wildfire.

The Parker Creek Fire is estimated to be 2,500 acres and is 5 percent contained.

You can look at the map below for the evacuation area.

Anything in the red box is under mandatory evacuation at this time due to a wildfire Posted by Moore County, Texas Emergency Management on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wildfire Update – December 15, 2021 3:00 pm Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS)... Posted by Texas A&M Forest Service on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

US 354 in Oldham County is closed due to the fire.

Oldham County: US 354 is closed due to fire. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) December 15, 2021

The Texas A&M Forest Service says this fire is currently estimated to span 2,500 acres and is five percent contained.

Update: the #ParkerCreekFire in Oldham County is an estimated 2,500 acres and 5% contained. Heavy equipment is actively engaged in constructing containment line. #txfire pic.twitter.com/lz7861qGig — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 15, 2021

TxDOT says SH 354 eastbound is also closed due to a fire in Hartley County.

HARTLEY COUNTY: SH 354 eastbound closed due to fire. https://t.co/EVxGUrylzt — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) December 15, 2021

Texas County, Oklahoma

Texas County Emergency Management says crews are working to contain a fire.

The Guymon Police Department says residents on the northwest side of town need to evacuate. The fire is moving towards the northwest area of Guymon.

Evacuees can go to the Texas County Activity Center, Victory Center at NW 5th and North Quinn and Connection Church at 1901 North Lelia.

UPDATE DO NOT EVACUATE TO THE ACTIVITY CENTER. Please go to either Victory Center Church or Connection Church.... Posted by Guymon Police Department on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Corsino Fire in Potter County

A fire in Potter County, just south of the Moore County line is now contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to assist with this fire, called the Corsino Fire.

The fire is an estimated 35 acres and now 100 percent contained.

Final Update: the #CorsinoFire in Potter County is 35 acres and 100% contained. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 15, 2021

Multiple fires in Gray County

There are multiple fires in the south part of Pampa.

The City of Pampa says six homes and two other structures are involved in the fire.

There are no injuries at this time.

The city says several people have been asked to leave their homes that are near the fires as a precaution. An official evacuation has not been ordered at this time.

Lefors and Hoover are assisting the Pampa Fire Department. Groom and Mobeetie are in route.

The latest information on the fires in the South part of town. Six homes and two other structures involved with the... Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

North 207 Fire in Carson County

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to assist with a fire in Carson County.

The fire is south of Borger on 207.

PER THE MAYOR. EVACUATE TOWN. BACK TOWARDS PAMPA AND WJITE DEER Posted by City of Skellytown on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The fire is an estimated 1,500 acres and zero percent contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Carson County on the #North207Fire. The fire is an estimated 1,500 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/m9EFBtK1cw — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 15, 2021

City of Borger

The fire in the the city limit area of Wilkson and Alpine is now contained.

Crews will remain in the area.

3:42 PM : Fire is contained . Fire crews remain in the area. 3:28 PM : Fire in the area of Wilkson & Alpine. The fire... Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

