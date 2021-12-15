Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Evacuations underway for Moore County and Skellytown residents due to wildfires

Southwest part of Moore County evacuation order has been lifted
Parker Creek Fire in Oldham County
Parker Creek Fire in Oldham County(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the high winds continue through the area, fires have been reported in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

Parker Creek Fire in Oldham, Hartley and Moore counties

The Parker Creek Fire currently impacts Oldham, Hartley counties.

Moore County, Texas Emergency Management says the southwest part of Moore County evacuation order has been lifted.

FM 2202 and Highway 354 has now been reopened.

Evacuation order for the SW part of Moore County has been lifted. FM 2202 and Hwy 354 has been reopened.

Posted by Moore County, Texas Emergency Management on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

You can look at the map below for the evacuation area.

The Parker Creek Fire is estimated to be 3,500 acres and is 10 percent contained.

US 354 in Oldham County is closed due to the fire. The closure has extended to FM 2386. TxDOT says the fire jumped SH 152 at FM 1059.

TxDOT says SH 354 eastbound is also closed due to a fire in Hartley County.

Texas County, Oklahoma

Texas County Emergency Management says crews are working to contain a fire near Guymon around Mile Marker 22.

Guymon residents on the northwest side of town were evacuated, but officials say the fire is no longer threatening the city limits of Guymon.

The fire is now moving north of Guymon.

Residents who live south of 24th Street are now being allowed back home.

UPDATE DO NOT EVACUATE TO THE ACTIVITY CENTER. Please go to either Victory Center Church or Connection Church....

Posted by Guymon Police Department on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

North 207 Fire in Carson, Hutchinson, Roberts and Gray counties

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to assist with a fire in Carson County.

The fire started south of Borger on 207. The fire has now spread into Hutchinson, Roberts and Gray counties.

Evacuations are underway in Skellytown due to this fire. Residents who evacuate can go to the White Deer ISD cafeteria.

PER THE MAYOR. EVACUATE TOWN. BACK TOWARDS PAMPA AND WJITE DEER

Posted by City of Skellytown on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The fire is an estimated 4,000 acres and zero percent contained.

FM 282 from 23rd Street to Highway 70 is closed in Roberts County.

Multiple fires in Gray County

There are multiple fires in the south part of Pampa.

The City of Pampa says six homes and two other structures are involved in the fire.

There are no injuries at this time.

The city says several people were asked to leave their homes that are near the fires as a precaution. As of 4:00 p.m., the city said the fires were under control.

All fires within the City are under control at this time.

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The latest information on the fires in the South part of town. Six homes and two other structures involved with the...

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Corsino Fire in Potter County

A fire in Potter County, just south of the Moore County line is now contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to assist with this fire, called the Corsino Fire.

The fire is an estimated 35 acres and now 100 percent contained.

City of Borger

The fire in the the city limit area of Wilkson and Alpine is now contained.

Crews will remain in the area.

3:42 PM : Fire is contained . Fire crews remain in the area. 3:28 PM : Fire in the area of Wilkson & Alpine. The fire...

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Do you have pictures or videos of any of these fires? Submit them here:

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

low visibility due to winds
High winds and low visibility causing road closures and wrecks across the area
An 18-year-old girl has died after crashing into a tree near Boys Ranch on Monday.
18-year-old dead after crashing into tree near Boys Ranch
(Source: WALB)
Strong winds causing power outages around the Tx Panhandle
First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: High winds and critical fire danger today

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
Strong winds causing power outages around the Tx Panhandle
low visibility due to winds
High winds and low visibility causing road closures and wrecks across the area
First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: High winds and critical fire danger today
Amarillo Zoo Mourns the Passing of Perioso
Amarillo Zoo mourns the passing of American Black Bear