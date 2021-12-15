Evacuations underway for Moore County and Skellytown residents due to wildfires

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the high winds continue through the area, fires have been reported in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

Parker Creek Fire in Oldham, Hartley and Moore counties

The Parker Creek Fire currently impacts Oldham, Hartley counties.

Moore County, Texas Emergency Management says the southwest part of Moore County evacuation order has been lifted.

FM 2202 and Highway 354 has now been reopened.

Evacuation order for the SW part of Moore County has been lifted. FM 2202 and Hwy 354 has been reopened. Posted by Moore County, Texas Emergency Management on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

You can look at the map below for the evacuation area.

The Parker Creek Fire is estimated to be 3,500 acres and is 10 percent contained.

Update: the #ParkerCreekFire in Oldham County is an estimated 3,500 acres and 10% contained. The fire is currently 14 miles long and 1/2 mile wide. #txfire pic.twitter.com/Ii8emTxbNN — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 15, 2021

US 354 in Oldham County is closed due to the fire. The closure has extended to FM 2386. TxDOT says the fire jumped SH 152 at FM 1059.

UPDATE: Closure has been extended to FM 2386. Fire jumped SH 152 at FM 1059. https://t.co/ONLNkWP9o9 — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) December 15, 2021

TxDOT says SH 354 eastbound is also closed due to a fire in Hartley County.

HARTLEY COUNTY: SH 354 eastbound closed due to fire. https://t.co/EVxGUrylzt — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) December 15, 2021

Texas County, Oklahoma

Texas County Emergency Management says crews are working to contain a fire near Guymon around Mile Marker 22.

Guymon residents on the northwest side of town were evacuated, but officials say the fire is no longer threatening the city limits of Guymon.

The fire is now moving north of Guymon.

Residents who live south of 24th Street are now being allowed back home.

UPDATE DO NOT EVACUATE TO THE ACTIVITY CENTER. Please go to either Victory Center Church or Connection Church.... Posted by Guymon Police Department on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

North 207 Fire in Carson, Hutchinson, Roberts and Gray counties

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to assist with a fire in Carson County.

The fire started south of Borger on 207. The fire has now spread into Hutchinson, Roberts and Gray counties.

Evacuations are underway in Skellytown due to this fire. Residents who evacuate can go to the White Deer ISD cafeteria.

PER THE MAYOR. EVACUATE TOWN. BACK TOWARDS PAMPA AND WJITE DEER Posted by City of Skellytown on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The fire is an estimated 4,000 acres and zero percent contained.

Update: the #North207Fire in Carson County is an estimated 4,000 acres and 0% contained. The fire has crossed Highway 152 in multiple locations. #txfire pic.twitter.com/t6mXA8rga8 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 15, 2021

FM 282 from 23rd Street to Highway 70 is closed in Roberts County.

PAMPA: @TxDPS is closing FM 282 from 23rd Street to Hwy 70 due to a fire in Roberts County. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) December 15, 2021

Multiple fires in Gray County

There are multiple fires in the south part of Pampa.

The City of Pampa says six homes and two other structures are involved in the fire.

There are no injuries at this time.

The city says several people were asked to leave their homes that are near the fires as a precaution. As of 4:00 p.m., the city said the fires were under control.

All fires within the City are under control at this time. Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The latest information on the fires in the South part of town. Six homes and two other structures involved with the... Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Corsino Fire in Potter County

A fire in Potter County, just south of the Moore County line is now contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to assist with this fire, called the Corsino Fire.

The fire is an estimated 35 acres and now 100 percent contained.

Final Update: the #CorsinoFire in Potter County is 35 acres and 100% contained. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 15, 2021

City of Borger

The fire in the the city limit area of Wilkson and Alpine is now contained.

Crews will remain in the area.

3:42 PM : Fire is contained . Fire crews remain in the area. 3:28 PM : Fire in the area of Wilkson & Alpine. The fire... Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

