Curry County warns travelers of road blockages due to tumbleweeds

Tumbleweed road blockages in Roosevelt County.
Tumbleweed road blockages in Roosevelt County.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County is warning travelers of possible road blockages on county roads.

The forecast winds can cause tumbleweeds blowing on the roads that may cause blockages on the county roads.

The release says, Curry County will continue working to open bus routes and roads to all residents.

Curry County urges you to not drive through piles of weeds as this could start a fire and cause damage to vehicles.

With the increase of fuel load (dry combustible vegetation) during the growing season including tumble weeds, Curry County would encourage property owners to do their part in protecting property and homes by reducing fuel loads on private property.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

