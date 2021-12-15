Who's Hiring?
Crews working to contain grass fires in Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

Fire
Fire(WALB)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the high winds continue through the area, fires have been reported in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

Hartley County/Oldham County

Crews are responding to two fires in Hartley County.

According to Hartley County Fire and EMS, one fire is near Channing at County Road R and 385. This fire is also in Oldham County. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office says 385 northbound at Boys Ranch Pit is closed due to the fire.

Another fire is south of Channing.

Crews are working to contain these fires. At this time, officials say homes are not at risk.

Texas County, Oklahoma

A fire is also showing in Texas County, Oklahoma.

Texas County Emergency Management says crews are working to contain the fire.

Randall County

The Randall County Fire Department responded to a fire on McCormick Road.

Officials say the fire has been contained as of 11:40 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

