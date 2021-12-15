Who's Hiring?
Champions collide, 2A #1 Clarendon upsets 1A #1 Texline

Broncos defeat Tornadoes 60-56
By Larissa Liska
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
VEGA, Texas (KFDA) - In a defending State Champion showdown, the 2A #1 Clarendon Broncos faced the 1A #1 Texline Tornadoes in boys high school basketball. The Broncos won in a narrow victory 60-56. LaMarcus Penigar led Clarendon with 21 points, 13 of which were scored in the first half.

Prior to that game and also in Vega, the Longhorns hosted Bushland. The Falcons pulled away in the second half winning 54-39. Bushland’s 6′5″ Grant Whaley and guard Cole Purcell contributed 15 points each.

”We just play together and really just came together because we have a bunch of dudes out right now. We just came together and played as a team. We’re more of a fast paced team. Get up and down the floor and just shoot the ball.”

Another elite matchup in Lubbock featured 5A #4 Amarillo High versus #2 Lubbock Cooper and the Lady Pirates’ late block behind the arc secured the 60-57 win.

