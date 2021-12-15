Cactus man sentenced to 12 years in prison for indecency with a child

CACTUS, Texas (KFDA) - A Cactus man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

William Tomas Tino pled guilty to the charges, according to the 69th District Attorney’s Office

Officials said Tino testified punishment should be minimal because he claimed the child initiated the contact and it remained over the clothing.

After asking for probation, Tino was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

He will be required to serve at least one-half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Tino is required to register as a sex offender for life.

