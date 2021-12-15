Who's Hiring?
Body found in Valle De Oro

(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Potter County recovered a body reported from the Valle De Oro community.

The unidentified body was reported to law enforcement on December 9.

Officials said an autopsy was performed in Lubbock, and official results on the cause of death and the identify are pending.

On September 17, a report was made in which a man evaded a Potter County deputy. The man was identified as 38-year-old Christopher Michael Duffy from Canyon.

Duffy’s vehicle was recovered abandoned in Valle De Oro, but officials were unable to locate him.

Initial searches in the area were conducted by PCSO, Canyon PD and Randall County Sheriff’s Office but were unable to find signs of Duffy.

Officials said the only person in the area reported missing is Duffy.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

