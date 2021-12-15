Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Zoo mourns the passing of American Black Bear

Amarillo Zoo Mourns the Passing of Perioso
Amarillo Zoo Mourns the Passing of Perioso(The City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo staff, are mourning the passing of a longtime favorite – Perioso, a 26-year-old American Black Bear.

Perioso, who called Amarillo Zoo home since 2004, was humanely euthanized Tuesday due to serious health complications.

“The Amarillo Zoo is heartbroken, and I am sure all of the visitors to the Amarillo Zoo who have enjoyed Perioso through the years are heartbroken also,” said Berkeley Hilliard, Amarillo Zoo Curator. “Perioso was loved and admired by staff and visitors alike. His favorite pastime was taking a dip in his pool and enjoying the unique enrichment his keepers offered him.”

Due to his advanced age, Perioso was showing a decline in overall health.

“Perioso’s keepers worked around the clock to try to increase his quality of life with the help of veterinarian staff,” Hilliard said. “We are grateful that we had him as long as we did. He was loved, and he will be missed.”

Amarillo Zoo Mourns the Passing of Perioso
Amarillo Zoo Mourns the Passing of Perioso(The City of Amarillo)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Creek Fire in Oldham County
Evacuations underway for Guymon residents, Moore County residents due to wildfires
low visibility due to winds
High winds and low visibility causing road closures and wrecks across the area
An 18-year-old girl has died after crashing into a tree near Boys Ranch on Monday.
18-year-old dead after crashing into tree near Boys Ranch
(Source: WALB)
Strong winds causing power outages around the Tx Panhandle
First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: High winds and critical fire danger today

Latest News

Parker Creek Fire in Oldham County
Evacuations underway for Guymon residents, Moore County residents due to wildfires
(Source: WALB)
Strong winds causing power outages around the Tx Panhandle
Tumbleweed road blockages in Roosevelt County.
Curry County warns travelers of road blockages due to tumbleweeds
VIDEO: Amarillo City Council cancels meeting in observance of Thanksgiving
Amarillo City Council votes to give tax break for Harrington Medical Center