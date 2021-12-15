Amarillo NorthSide Toy Drive seeks help from community to give back to children this holiday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Originally an effort to make Christmas morning special for a few children has exploded in the Amarillo community.

The NorthSide Toy Drive first began in 2013 to make Christmas morning memorable for children in the community, since then it has grown to be one of Amarillo’s biggest toy giveaways.

The goal of the NorthSide Toy Drive is to provide Christmas gifts and items for children and families in need during the holiday season.

Founder and president of the Toy-Drive, Elton Bradley II believes that now is the time to give.

“There is no better feeling than helping someone else. It’s the Christmas season, it’s the time to give back, it’s the time to really honor what this season is all about,” said Bradley.

The Toy Drive event has grown to help more than 1,000 children throughout the area during the holidays.

Bradley wants to encourage the community to work together to help donate to the drive.

“I think it’s the responsibility of those who have been blessed to bless others, and now it’s our responsibility to gather our friends, our supporters, people that we know, to try and rally all the resources and provide those for our community,” said Bradley.

The number of toy donations raised for this year’s group is currently lower than desired.

“This year is different, we’re low this year, normally this time of year we are full force and we have more than enough donations, but this year that is not the case. We are trying to get as many resources, toys, and donations as possible to be able to give those back to the community,” said Bradley.

You can donate to the drive from today until Friday, December 17 at 20 different locations across the Amarillo area.

The primary location for donations this week is at Combs and Cuts located owned by one of Toy Drive board members, C.C. Combs.

To donate online to the NorthSide Toy Drive, click here.

The toy giveaway event will take place at Palo Duro High School at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18.

To participate in the Toy Drive as a recipient there is no registration required, you must have a child with you ages two to 12 years old.

The foundation of board members and volunteers is hoping for a larger turn out of children to impact by receiving free Christmas gifts this year.

