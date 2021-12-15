Amarillo High’s Worley selected to Team USA deaf women’s volleyball roster

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High senior outside hitter Brielle Worley was selected to compete for Team USA Deaf Volleyball in Brazil at the Deaflympics in May 2022. Worley was one of two women between the ages of 16-30 added to the roster.

USA sent their first team to the 1968 Summer Game and has participated every Summer Games since.

Worley finished her senior season at AHS with 553 kills, 58 ace serves, 25 assists, 35 block assists and 247 digs. She said Team USA loved her hitting, vertical and athleticism from her season highlights.

”They found me from my GOAT Scholar Athlete story, so then they ended up reaching out to my head coach for both school and club. I’m super excited to meet people just like me and kind of learn to play volleyball with them at a high level,” said Worley. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was little, so I’m so excited to be able to rep it and say ‘I played for USA.’”

Worley leaves for a four-day winter break training camp in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday. We wish her the best of luck.

