Amarillo City Council votes to give tax break for Harrington Medical Center

VIDEO: Amarillo City Council cancels meeting in observance of Thanksgiving
By Kevin Welch
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council voted unanimously yesterday to give a tax break to allow the completion of a medical project costing $11 million to complete.

A building in the Harrington Regional Medical Center, now valued at S$6 million, has been vacant since 2018 because of money problems. According to city documents, it will become an acute care hospital with up to 160 jobs.

The new owners will pay taxes on the current value, but only twenty percent of taxes on the improvements for eight years.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

