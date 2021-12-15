Who's Hiring?
18-year-old dead after crashing into tree near Boys Ranch

An 18-year-old girl has died after crashing into a tree near Boys Ranch on Monday.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An 18-year-old girl has died after crashing into a tree near Boys Ranch on Monday.

Around 12:45 p.m., DPS officials say Jaden Burroughs of Sugar Land was driving west on FM 1061 when she traveled into the eastbound lane and over-corrected the steering to the right.

This caused the car to drive into a left side skid. The car skid across the westbound lane and entered the north ditch where it crashed into a tree.

Burroughs was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

