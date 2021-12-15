18-year-old dead after crashing into tree near Boys Ranch

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An 18-year-old girl has died after crashing into a tree near Boys Ranch on Monday.

Around 12:45 p.m., DPS officials say Jaden Burroughs of Sugar Land was driving west on FM 1061 when she traveled into the eastbound lane and over-corrected the steering to the right.

This caused the car to drive into a left side skid. The car skid across the westbound lane and entered the north ditch where it crashed into a tree.

Burroughs was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

