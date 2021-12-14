Tulia EDC holds ground breaking ceremony for new industrial business park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Tulia is planning to bring in more income with its new industrial business park.

The ground breaking ceremony was held today with officials from the city and it’s Economic Development Corporation being in attendance.

Located on I-27, exit 74, near the Eagle Landing travel center, the park will span 28 acres of land and five of the acres will be used to make a full service truck center.

“A lot of times you don’t have the excess land right next to a travel center. It gets used by other businesses that can see that travel centers are a great avenue to build,” said Slade Smith, CEO of Eagle’s Landing.

The Tulia EDC received a $1.2 million grant in 2017 to fund this project.

Being the midway point between Amarillo and Lubbock, the goal of having the truck center is to attract people off of the interstate to spend their money in the city.

“At night time the truck stop fills up pretty good with those that are traveling, the motel fills up,” said Russell Proctor, president of the Tulia EDC. “We will hopefully bring in more tax base from these individuals that are traveling here and staying here.”

The center will have a truck wash, a detail shop, and a truck repair shop.

Eagle’s Landing expects to hire 15 to 25 people.

Proctor says that the EDC is looking at other companies to come to the business park including retail stores, restaurants, and distributors.

Infrastructure for the park is set to be complete in April, and the truck center is expected to open at the end of next year.

