‘These people have lost everything’: Panhandle groups stepping up to help Kentucky tornado victims

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Kentucky, the governor says more than 70 people have been killed following weekend tornadoes that ripped across several states.

Now, several organizations in the Panhandle are working to send relief to surviving victims, some of whom have lost everything.

Coffee Memorial Blood Center has already sent out extra blood units.

The Center is involved with the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC), which is where they store extra blood products, for whenever there is a mass casualty situation.

“For instance, like if a blood center in Kentucky got hit by a tornado and they’re not able to do blood draws, we can help support their blood needs with additional units of units we can draw locally and with the other blood centers across the U.S. that have joined BERC,” said Brad Duggan, executive director, Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

Sir Speedy and Will Rogers Range Riders are teaming up also to help those victims.

They are asking the Panhandle to come together and send much needed supplies to residents who have almost nothing left.

“These people have lost everything, they have nothing,” said Tina Ramirez, secretary, Will Rogers Range Riders.

Will Rogers Range Riders has donated funds to provide a semi-truck to transport all donated items to Kentucky.

Donations of any non-perishable basic necessities such as, tooth brushes, toiletry items, diapers, toilet paper, etc. are being collected at Will Rogers Range Riders arena located at 8829 Farm to Market Rd 1541, as well as Sir Speedy located in downtown Amarillo at 416 SW 8th from now until December 20.

They plan to have the truck there by Christmas, so they also mentioned donations of Christmas presents for the children.

“As people that’s what were supposed to do is take care of each other and I think during a time like this I think the Panhandle has a big heart and that’s what we’re about and with everything going on I just think, it’s you don’t expect anything back, you just want to help,” said Ramirez.

Paramount Baptist Church works with Texas Baptist Men to help out whenever disaster strikes in the U.S.

Their group is currently on standby, waiting to be deployed out to Kentucky.

They are preparing all of their equipment and taking inventory to make sure they are ready to go whenever they get the call.

“We’ll be doing mostly I think chainsaw work, we’ll be taking trees off of houses, off the ground, cutting off limbs that are on the ground and just moving them out of the way so people can get to their houses and to their property,” said Perry Stevens, yellow cap, Paramount Baptist Church and TBM.

Ernest Mcnabb with the church says this disaster is probably one of the worst ones they’ve seen.

“Seeing the reaction of people that we help is just unbelievable, it’s a blessing the way we can serve Christ and helping those folks, they can’t afford the cost of getting some of these trees down and getting them out of their yard we’re just thrilled to death that we are able to do that, we have the talent, we have the people, the volunteers and the equipment to do that,” said Mcnabb, blue cap, Paramount Baptist Church and TBM.

