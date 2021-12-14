Who's Hiring?
Tascosa’s Everhart top ten finalist for Dave Campbell’s Mr. Texas Football

By Larissa Liska
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dave Campbell’s Texas High School Football announced their top ten finalists for Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year on Monday. The honor is awarded to the most outstanding player in the state, and Tascosa athlete Major Everhart is the lone Panhandle finalist.

The TCU commit and Rebels senior played running back and defensive back at Tascosa. Other notable finalists include Westlake QB Cade Klubnik and Frisco athlete Ashton Jeanty.

Voting ends December 24 at 11:59 p.m. Vote here. The winner will be announced on January 4, 2022.

