Record Heat and High Winds in the Forecast

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs this afternoon are going to be 20-30 degrees above average for this time of year with many locations seeing record breaking temperatures into the mid-to-upper 70s and even some lower 80s for the SE part of the panhandle! We’ll start the day off with lots of cloud cover but by the afternoon we’ll see sunny skies. Winds will be from the SW at 15-25mph with gusts to 30mph. Tomorrow is when we will start to see high winds with a First Alert Day that has been issued. High Wind Warnings and Watches are in effect for nearly all of the region as sustained SW winds will range from 30-45mph with gusts of 60+. Due to the mild weather, dry conditions, and gusty winds, the fire danger will be critical so everyone should avoid any burning!

