Hooker senior Zach Hidalgo named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

HOOKER, Oklahoma (KFDA) - Our NewsChannel 10 FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the week got serious about basketball later in his career, but he’s risen to the occasion. Hooker’s 6′8″ senior forward and center Zach Hidalgo can score.

“It’s hard because a lot of dudes weigh more than me and have just a lot more moves, but I just have to do what I can to move around and do what I can do,” said Hidalgo.

Hidalgo got serious about basketball his freshman year at Hooker. Under fifth year head coach Todd Kerr, the Bulldogs have advanced to the Oklahoma State Tournament four seasons in-a-row.

“His ceiling is amazing,” said Kerr. “What I think his potential is...he’s just now starting to get there, starting to mature and fill out.”

“Freshman year he could barely stand on his own two feet and run up and down the court,” said Hudsen Hill, Hooker senior guard. “Now he’s gotten so much stronger and so much more explosive. It helps our team and so much more.”

Hidalgo is also talented in the classroom. He holds a 3.57 GPA while participating in football, basketball, FCA, FFA and Youth Group. After high school he plans on playing college basketball while studying mechanical engineering.

“I’m hard working. I try my best in everything I do. I have a really good vertical, I can shoot good and move around.”

In the offseason, Hidalgo shoots around four hours-a-day and dedicates a lot of time with the Oklahoma Eagles travel team.

“What he’s best at is his motor,” said Kerr. “Not afraid to fail and he’ll continue to attack no matter what’s going on.”

Hidalgo is a strong, powerful forward, but he’s also ready to dish out the assist or help a fellow teammate.

“He’s a real big part of the team,” said Hill. “He gets everybody motivated.”

“Well everybody wants to be friends with everybody, so if you need help in the gym anybody will come up anytime,” said Hidalgo. “If anybody else needs help I’ll go help them.”>

