Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Recommends Preparing For Intense Wind

By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our record setting warm day in the upper 70s has been nice, but we now turn our attention to a potent low pressure system approaching for tomorrow. This feature will generate some intense winds that may possibly gust well over 60mph for a few hours starting late tomorrow morning. We are in a First Alert situation due to impacts including hazardous travel due to blowing dust and high winds as well as an extreme wildfire threat. We recommend canceling highway travel plans, especially in trucks and high profile vehicles. We also need to be very cautious with the wildfire threat and dispose of cigarettes properly.

Most Read

Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly wreck near Hereford
Amarillo woman arrested on child pornography charges
Cattle Truck overturned near Tyson
Cattle truck overturns on overpass near Tyson
Police lights
Suspect arrested after high speed chase ends in crash in Dalhart
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights

Latest News

First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Highs winds and critical fire danger Wednesday
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Adrian's Forecast
First Alert Update: 12-14-21
Today's Forecast
Record Heat and High Winds in the Forecast