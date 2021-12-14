Doppler Dave Recommends Preparing For Intense Wind

Our record setting warm day in the upper 70s has been nice, but we now turn our attention to a potent low pressure system approaching for tomorrow. This feature will generate some intense winds that may possibly gust well over 60mph for a few hours starting late tomorrow morning. We are in a First Alert situation due to impacts including hazardous travel due to blowing dust and high winds as well as an extreme wildfire threat. We recommend canceling highway travel plans, especially in trucks and high profile vehicles. We also need to be very cautious with the wildfire threat and dispose of cigarettes properly.