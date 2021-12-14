Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s ‘Spin the Wheel’ event today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting the annual Spin the Wheel event today, and every donor has one chance to spin the wheel and win a prize.

Santa will be on the scene to offer some special treats for donors today.

In addition to their special prize, all donors will receive their choice of a winter shirt, a Discovery Center pass and a gallon of Plains Dairy milk.

Spin the Wheel prizes range from a Nothing Bundt Cake to a $100 United Supermarket gift card.

“It takes 150 units to supply our area hospitals every day. That means we need 150 donors every day just to supply those needs,” said Brad Duggan, executive director of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “It’s really important that we can build a relationship with our donors and really just bring in actually new donors so we can meet those needs.”

All donors will also get a free COVID-19 antibody test while supplies last.

The holidays are a crucial time for donation, as there is typically a lot more blood that’s used as hospital usage goes up due to a lot more people traveling and scheduling elective surgeries.

The Center says getting more blood right now is important to sustain supply needs through the holidays.

During the holidays, the center sees a decrease in donors. Through this event, the center is hoping to increase donors this week to bring up the supply prior to the Christmas holidays.

“We don’t see as many people coming in and out to the mobile drives and actually into the center. So, it’s really important that we keep our blood supply up so we can supply the needs of our local hospitals,” said Duggan.

You can donate blood any time today from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 7500 Wallace Blvd.

Visit Giftoflife.org to make an appointment or they do take walk in appointments.

