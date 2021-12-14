City Council approves funding to move City Hall into Amarillo Hardware Building
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A split Amarillo City Council approved today how to fund moving City Hall into the historic Amarillo Hardware Building.
Cole Stanley was the only member to vote against using a combination of federal recovery funds, water use collections and increased property tax collections.
The federal money totals about $11 million. The city would then sell twenty $3 million in bonds to be paid off in five years with the increased water and tax dollars.
