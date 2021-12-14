Who's Hiring?
Chamber ribbon cutting to be held for PPHM’s new ECU History Studio

By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A ribbon cutting will be held at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum for their new Education Credit Union History Studio on Thursday.

The ribbon cutting will be 1:00 p.m. at the museum.

A partnership between Education Credit Union and PPHM led to the renovation of the museum’s old Education Classroom. The new multi-functional space will be available for rent and can be used for school groups, birthday parties, corporate retreats and meetings.

“We are very proud to partner with PPHM and help provide a vibrant space to feature WTAMU students’ artwork and an inviting place for area teachers and school children to gather and learn while visiting the museum,” said Eric Jenkins, president and CEO of Education Credit Union.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

