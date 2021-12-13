Who's Hiring?
Texas A&M Forest Service preparing for wildfire potential in the Panhandle this week

The Texas A&M Forest Service is preparing for wildfire potential throughout Texas and Oklahoma this week, including here in the Texas Panhandle.
The Texas A&M Forest Service is preparing for wildfire potential throughout Texas and Oklahoma this week, including here in the Texas Panhandle.(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is preparing for wildfire potential throughout Texas and Oklahoma this week, including here in the Texas Panhandle.

The forest service says one air attack platform and three single engine air tankers are prepositioned in Childress for response.

The forest service has also opened the Abilene Airtanker Base to assist with potential wildfire activity. Two large airtankers will arrive in the state Tuesday to help support suppression efforts in both Texas and Oklahoma.

Texas A&M Forest Service is opening the Abilene Airtanker Base to assist with potential wildfire activity this week. The...

Posted by Texas A&M Forest Service on Monday, December 13, 2021

