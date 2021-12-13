Texas A&M Forest Service preparing for wildfire potential in the Panhandle this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M Forest Service is preparing for wildfire potential throughout Texas and Oklahoma this week, including here in the Texas Panhandle.

The forest service says one air attack platform and three single engine air tankers are prepositioned in Childress for response.

The forest service has also opened the Abilene Airtanker Base to assist with potential wildfire activity. Two large airtankers will arrive in the state Tuesday to help support suppression efforts in both Texas and Oklahoma.

Stay updated with the latest weather information by downloading the First Alert Weather App. You can download that here.

Texas A&M Forest Service is opening the Abilene Airtanker Base to assist with potential wildfire activity this week. The... Posted by Texas A&M Forest Service on Monday, December 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.