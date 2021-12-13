Suspect arrested after high speed chase ends in crash in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart police arrested one person after a high speed chase ended with a crash.

The Dalhart Police Department says officers assisted multiple agencies in teh chase that originated in Oklahoma.

Police say the suspect drove down Denver towards the hospital before crashing his car near Yucca Drive and West Texas Boulevard. The man then ran on 16th heading towards Tennessee.

As a precaution, the schools and hospitals were placed on lockdown.

Police were then able to arrest the suspect who had felony warrants out of Michigan.

