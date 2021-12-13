A Short Break

After blustery winds on Sunday, things are looking to quiet down for at least Monday and Tuesday. We’ll see highs climbing into the 70s on Monday, with slightly breezy winds at 10-15 mph and mostly sunny skies. Tuesday, heat records are likely to be broken as highs will climb into the upper-70s and 80s. Then looking ahead to Wednesday, we’ll see a similar set up to this past Friday, where a trough of low pressure will push through, giving us windy conditions, with gusts reaching over 40 mph at times.