Quiet, for now

After blustery winds on Sunday, things are looking to quiet down for at least today and tomorrow. We’ll see highs climbing into the mid-70s today, with slightly breezy winds at 10-15 mph and mostly sunny skies. Tuesday, heat records are likely to be broken as highs will climb into the upper-70s and 80s. Then looking ahead to Wednesday, we’ll see a similar set up to this past Friday unfortunately, where a trough of low pressure will push through, giving us windy conditions, with gusts reaching over 40 mph at times.