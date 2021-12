MULESHOE, Texas (KCBD) - The Muleshoe Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Sunday morning.

The call came from 805 E Hickory Ave. around 8 a.m.

Firefighters say they were able to contain the blaze quickly and no one was injured.

