Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly wreck near Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man was arrested after a wreck resulted in the death of a Hereford woman and injured three others on Sunday.

At 9:55 p.m. last night, a 2000 Honda Civic was west on FM 1062, about 20 miles from Hereford, and started to drive on the wrong side of the road.

Officials said the Honda struck a 2017 Dodge Ram, spun around and came to rest in the eastbound lane.

The Dodge spun after being hit and traveled into the north barrow ditch where it rolled over, ejecting one of the passengers.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 25-year-old Hector Morente De La Cruz of Hereford, was treated at Hereford Regional Medical Center and released.

De La Cruz was then arrested and booked into the Deaf Smith County Jail for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

A female passenger of the Dodge, 46-year-old Eduviges Santellanes of Hereford, was transported to the hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and two additional passengers were taken with injuries but released after treatment.

Officials said the driver of the Dodge has also been consuming alcohol and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

