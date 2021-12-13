Who's Hiring?
FIRST ALERT: Strong winds coming this Wednesday

Gusts in the 50 to 60mph range.
By Dave Oliver
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are tracking a powerful low pressure system that will be near our region Wednesday and generate some potent winds.

At this time it appears that much of our area will experience gusts in the 50 to 60mph range.

First Alert Wednesday
First Alert Wednesday(KFDA)

These winds may create a blowing dust situation as well as hazardous travel conditions and power outages.

We encourage people to plan for the strong winds on Wednesday and to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for updates as the weather event takes shape.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

