FIRST ALERT: Strong winds coming this Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are tracking a powerful low pressure system that will be near our region Wednesday and generate some potent winds.

At this time it appears that much of our area will experience gusts in the 50 to 60mph range.

First Alert Wednesday (KFDA)

These winds may create a blowing dust situation as well as hazardous travel conditions and power outages.

We encourage people to plan for the strong winds on Wednesday and to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for updates as the weather event takes shape.

