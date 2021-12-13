Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Cannon AFB hosting virtual meeting on PFAS effort

Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - The 27th Special Operations Wing will be hosting a virtual public meeting to provide updates to the Department of the Air Force’s on-going actions to address per-and polyfluoroalkyl substnace (PFAS) - at the base.

The meeting will take place on December 15 at 5:00 p.m.

Environmental project managers from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will provide program status updates and will answer public PFAS questions.

To access the virtual meeting via Zoom, click here.

Meeting ID: 337 873 3806

Passcode: 88101

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly wreck near Hereford
Cattle Truck overturned near Tyson
Cattle truck overturns on overpass near Tyson
Amarillo woman arrested on child pornography charges
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Police lights
Suspect arrested after high speed chase ends in crash in Dalhart

Latest News

Police lights
Suspect arrested after high speed chase ends in crash in Dalhart
Amarillo woman arrested on child pornography charges
Timber Creek Fire in Moore County
Grass fire in Moore County now 3,607 acres, 98% contained
The Texas A&M Forest Service is preparing for wildfire potential throughout Texas and Oklahoma...
Texas A&M Forest Service preparing for wildfire potential in the Panhandle this week