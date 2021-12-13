Cannon AFB hosting virtual meeting on PFAS effort

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - The 27th Special Operations Wing will be hosting a virtual public meeting to provide updates to the Department of the Air Force’s on-going actions to address per-and polyfluoroalkyl substnace (PFAS) - at the base.

The meeting will take place on December 15 at 5:00 p.m.

Environmental project managers from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center will provide program status updates and will answer public PFAS questions.

To access the virtual meeting via Zoom, click here.

Meeting ID: 337 873 3806

Passcode: 88101

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.