Amarillo woman arrested on child pornography charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a woman for possession of child pornography today.

Officials received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led to an investigation and search warrant at an apartment in the 3000 block of Amarillo Boulevard East.

The APD Special Victims Unit seized several electronic devices during the search.

Officers arrested 46-year-old Alisha Shafer for 10 counts of possession/distribution of child pornography.

A male, 49-year-old Thurman Sain, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three local warrants.

Both were booked into the Potter County Jail.

APD said the investigation is ongoing.

