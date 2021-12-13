Amarillo College receives $250,000 grant to add night nursing classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has received a grant that will allow them to add night classes for the associate degree nursing program.

The $250 thousand grant came from the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation to expand capacity for the program.

The Harrington grant will help fund additional nursing faculty as well as provide night nursing students with a $500 stipend each semester to help cover costs of tuition, fees, books and supplies.

The school says night classes will enable the college to not only enroll and produce more registered nurses, but to shorten their time to completion by a full semester.

