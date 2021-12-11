Four Randall Raiders sign National Letters of Intent

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four Randall Raiders signed their National Letters of Intent on Friday. Two baseball players and two cross country runners.

Colton Thurman and Sebastian Hernandez committed to Amarillo College’s cross country inaugural roster under head coach Sean Hargrove. Thurman’s personal record at Randall for a 5K is 16:50 and Hernandez’s best is 17:04.

”I think it’s awesome. Coach Hargrove is an amazing coach,” said Thurman. “His coaching style is very similar to what I’ve known and probably a little bit better. I’m just really looking forward to running for Coach Hargrove.”

“To be honest my freshman year I wasn’t very good, so I’m just going to go there and work my tail off,” said Hernandez. “I hope everybody can just kind of work there with me because if we work together that’s where we get better.”

Randall baseball players Jake Scott and Danny Herrington will play collegiate baseball. Scott signed with Frank Phillips College as a pitcher, infielder and outfielder.

“It’s close to home and whenever I went down there for a visit it just felt like home pretty much,” said Scott. “They loved me as a pitcher and then they loved me as a hitter as well.”

Herrington signed with Luna Community College to play third baseman and outfielder.

When I went and visited the environment was great,” said Herrington. “I got along with the coaches and it just felt like a great place for me to be. He told me right then and there this would be a great place for me to develop and my hitting would fit in perfect.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.