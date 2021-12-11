Dry & Windy

After seeing cooler air across the region today, thankfully winds weren’t so bad, eventually turning out of the southwest after starting the day out of the north on the backside of last night’s front. Going into tonight, we won’t be quite as cold, settling down around the low 30s. For Sunday, unfortunately, we’re looking at a similar setup to Friday, however it shouldn’t be as strong, with winds sustained around 20-25 with gusts upwards of 35 possible. With the already dry air in place, critical fire danger will return, with Red Flag warnings already in place for a majority for the reason. Then all the way through Wednesday, we’ll track well above normal temperatures, with highs settling in the mid-70s.