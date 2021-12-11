Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Dry & Windy

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After seeing cooler air across the region today, thankfully winds weren’t so bad, eventually turning out of the southwest after starting the day out of the north on the backside of last night’s front. Going into tonight, we won’t be quite as cold, settling down around the low 30s. For Sunday, unfortunately, we’re looking at a similar setup to Friday, however it shouldn’t be as strong, with winds sustained around 20-25 with gusts upwards of 35 possible. With the already dry air in place, critical fire danger will return, with Red Flag warnings already in place for a majority for the reason. Then all the way through Wednesday, we’ll track well above normal temperatures, with highs settling in the mid-70s.

Most Read

Local authorities located a deceased body on Carolina Beach Saturday morning
Amarillo police: Death believed to be homicide now ruled accidental
Low visibility due to a brown out is impacting traffic on 287.
High winds, blowing dust causing low visibility and wrecks throughout Tx Panhandle
Timber Creek Fire in Moore County
Grass fire in Moore County now 3,000 acres, 50% contained
The Clovis Police Department has issued a Brittany Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Clovis police issue Brittany Alert for missing 12-year-old
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

Latest News

Severe deadly tornadoes causes major damage is six states. (Source: Brett Adair/LSM via CNN...
Deadly tornadoes tear through 6 states
Drone 12 video of tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Drone 12 video of tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Outlook with Shelden
Weather Outlook with Shelden 12/10
High winds are an understatement in Amarillo and across the Panhandle today.
Fire officials take no chances, as we are on day 59 without seeing any rain