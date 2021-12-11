Who's Hiring?
Dave Campbell, Waco native and founder of iconic Texas Football Magazine, passes away at age 96

Texas Football on Friday announced the passing of iconic Texas sportswriter, Dave Campbell.
Texas Football on Friday announced the passing of iconic Texas sportswriter, Dave Campbell.(Texas Football)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dave Campbell, the iconic Texas sports writer famous for his coverage of football in the Lone Star State, died Friday at his home in Waco at the age of 96, according to Texas Football.

Campbell was the founder and editor-in-chief of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.

According to Texas Football, Campbell was born in Waco in 1925, attended La Vega High School in Bellmead, and took a job as a copy boy at the local newspaper three days after graduating from high school.

Soon after he enrolled at Baylor University, however, Campbell was drafted into World War II.

When he returned home, according to Texas Football, Campbell would go on to earn his degree from Baylor, marry his college sweetheart, become the sports editor at the Tribune-Herald and, later, create the magazine that came to be revered as the “the bible of Texas football” by readers.

