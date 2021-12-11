Clovis police issue Brittany Alert for missing 12-year-old
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department has issued a Brittany Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police say Willyum Anderson was last seen around 3:40 p.m. on December 9 at Marshall Junior High School in Clovis.
He is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and dirty blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing light colored sweats, a black jacket and black shorts.
If you have information on where he may be, please contact the Clovis Police Department or dial 911.
