Clovis police issue Brittany Alert for missing 12-year-old

The Clovis Police Department has issued a Brittany Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy.
The Clovis Police Department has issued a Brittany Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department has issued a Brittany Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Willyum Anderson was last seen around 3:40 p.m. on December 9 at Marshall Junior High School in Clovis.

He is 5-foot-4, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and dirty blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing light colored sweats, a black jacket and black shorts.

If you have information on where he may be, please contact the Clovis Police Department or dial 911.

