WT awarded $5 milllion to help continue meat science program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University made history today welcoming the first female professor to be named chair in the college of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

West Texas A&M University received a $5 million gift that will have a far reaching impact on the meat industry

These gifts will help ensure the continued excellence of the university’s Meat Science Program.

Dr. Loni Lucherk is now the first female professor to be named chair in meat judging.

Dr. Ty Lawrence is now the distinguished chair in meat science.

“We’re extremely excited I’ve always been a part of meat judging growing up and that’s one of my major roles here as an assistant professor here at wt used to coach the meat judging team,” said Dr. Lucherk.

Both Dr. Luckerk and Dr. Lawerence received seats as endowed chairs in meat judging Dr. Luckerk is the first female to receive the distinction.

We are looking forward to having a great role model for our students who are now more than 50 percent female.

Dr. Luckerk says she is honored to accept a role where she feels she will be able to impact students in the field.

“To be a female in a meat judging endowed chair is pretty neat and I’m pretty excited to be the first female,” said Dr. Lucherk.

West Texas A&M is hopeful that this gift went down in history for both recipients.

