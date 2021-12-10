Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Wreck, low visibility caused by ‘brown out’ resulting in traffic delays on 287

Low visibility due to a brown out is impacting traffic on 287.
Low visibility due to a brown out is impacting traffic on 287.(PCSO)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - First responders are on the scene of a wreck on S. Interstate 287 at the East County Line.

The wreck coupled with a “brown out” from dangerous winds and blowing dirt are causing traffic delays in the area.

Visibility is at zero at time of publishing, according to Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO asks those traveling in the area to use caution.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Stephen Brown, 37, was arrested Wednesday, charged via criminal complaint with...
Amarillo man charged with threatening Jews, girlfriend charged with assaulting officers
Niko Guerrero
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward in search for homicide suspect
First Alert Graphic for 12/10 event
FIRST ALERT: High Wind Gusts And Critical Fire Danger
Head Coach Eric Mims secured the win in his first game with Palo Duro at Dick Bivins Stadium.
UIL realignment shakes up Texas Panhandle Districts
Perryton woman dies after rollover

Latest News

KFDA
VIDEO: AFD crews extinguish house fire in North Amarillo
It’s the last day of the Together We Can Food and Fund drive, and we’re down in donations.
Together We Can Food & Fund Drive has met 30% of goal, needs donations on last day
AFD crews extinguish house fire in North Amarillo
The goal is $250,000 by the end of today.
VIDEO: Down in donations at Together We Can Food and Fund drive, only 30% of goal accomplished