Wreck, low visibility caused by ‘brown out’ resulting in traffic delays on 287

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - First responders are on the scene of a wreck on S. Interstate 287 at the East County Line.

The wreck coupled with a “brown out” from dangerous winds and blowing dirt are causing traffic delays in the area.

Visibility is at zero at time of publishing, according to Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

PCSO asks those traveling in the area to use caution.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.