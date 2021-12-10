Victims of violent crimes honored at 19th annual Tree of Angels programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The holidays are a time for joy for many, but not for all, for those who have lost a loved one it can be a time of grief.

The 19th annual Tree of Angels program was held at the Sante-Fe building in Amarillo tonight to honor the lives lost from violent crimes.

Family and friends of victims hung ornaments on a special Christmas tree in remembrance of their lost loved ones.

Michelle Morris lost her friend 12 years ago to domestic violence and has been coming to this program ever since.

“I told her, I’m gonna be your voice, even though you’ve passed, her mothers passed, her grandmothers passed, all she has is her daughter and a few family members left, so I’m gonna be the one that speaks up for her family, I’m going to be your legacy,” said Morris.

As the holidays can be a tough time for those dealing with grief, those like Morris say this program lets them know their many others out there with similar stories and they aren’t alone especially during the holidays.

Law enforcement and the fire department also attended the program.

“We honor the ones who have like died in line of duty, so it’s very moving, a lot of times as time goes on we forget, but this doesn’t allow that to happen,” said Sheriff Brian Thomas, Potter County.

This week is declared by Governor Greg Abbott, the Tree of Angels Week for the entire state.

“I want to read an excerpt from the letter he sent out, though it is a small act, hanging angels from a tree of angels tree helps support and comfort Texans whose lives have forever altered by violent crime. The ceremony demonstrates the heartfelt compassion countless communities have for those who are hurting and in need,” said Becca Kinikin, victim assistance director, 47th District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.