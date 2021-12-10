Who's Hiring?
Light at the end of the wind tunnel

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
After an extremely blustery Friday, with gusts reaching into the 60s, and even 70s at their highest, an incoming cold front may spell relief for the area. A cold front is currently pushing through the northern half of the area, and should be pushing through Amarillo around the early evening hours. While temperatures will be dropping sharply post-front, winds will begin to die down as the sun goes down, eventually dropping into the single digits by early Saturday. Overnight lows are expected to be down in the 20s and teens tonight, and might only recover into the low 50s Saturday. However, looking ahead to next week, southwest winds will prompt a warming pattern that will leave us in the 70s.

