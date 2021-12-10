First Alert Day: High Winds and Critical Fire Danger

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A First Alert Day has been issued for today since we are expecting high wind gusts of 60+mph along with high to critical fire danger. An area of low pressure will be developing overhead along with a cold front pushing through throughout the day and this will allow winds to rapidly increase. Sustained winds will be from the SW at 30-40mph with gusts of 55-65+mph. You will need to make sure your holiday decorations, outdoor furniture, and trash cans are secure today!

Highs this afternoon will be mild mainly into the 60s with mostly sunny skies. Relative humidity values will be very low... Due to the lack of moisture, very dry conditions, and super gusty winds, fire danger today is critical with Red Flag Warnings in effect until 8pm this evening for much of the area. Avoid any and all outdoor burning.

The cold front pushing through will be out of the entire area by 10pm this evening. Behind the front, winds will start to back off with winds switching directions from a SW wind to a NW wind. Much cooler air will be filtering in with temps overnight falling into the teens and low 20s! Have the heavy coat ready for Saturday morning. Good news is it’s a brief cooldown as much warmer weather is on the horizon... Keep it on News Channel 10!

