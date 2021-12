MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a grass fire in Moore County.

Moore County officials say the fire is six miles east of Four Way on FM 1913.

Details on the fire are limited at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Smoke from wildfire in Moore County west of Lake Meredith can be seen in Hutchinson Country. Please be observant and cautious as you are traveling. Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Friday, December 10, 2021

