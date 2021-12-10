Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Car hits California school bus, plows into children; 1 dead

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Investigators in Southern California are investigating a fatal crash in which a car rear-ended a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children, killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring two other kids.

A white Cadillac struck the bus Thursday afternoon in the Riverside County town of Desert Hot Springs, east of Los Angeles and north of Palm Springs.

The car then went around the bus and hit four students walking home from a bus stop, the California Highway Patrol told KESQ-TV.

Monica Gonzalez Guzman of Desert Hot Springs died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Stephen Brown, 37, was arrested Wednesday, charged via criminal complaint with...
Amarillo man charged with threatening Jews, girlfriend charged with assaulting officers
Niko Guerrero
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward in search for homicide suspect
First Alert Graphic for 12/10 event
FIRST ALERT: High Wind Gusts And Critical Fire Danger
Head Coach Eric Mims secured the win in his first game with Palo Duro at Dick Bivins Stadium.
UIL realignment shakes up Texas Panhandle Districts
Perryton woman dies after rollover

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Surging inflation is forcing people and businesses to adapt
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
The Wuhan Institute of Virology is seen in this file footage. Nearly two years into the...
LIVE: WH COVID-19 response briefing; Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on virus’ animal origins
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are surging across the country as hospitals brace for a...
COVID: Hospitals strained with delta surging